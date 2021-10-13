Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.18% of Big Lots as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Big Lots by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 34,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Big Lots by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 80,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

