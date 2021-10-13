Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 123,084 Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Premier by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PINC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

