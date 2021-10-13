Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 50,443 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,470,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 61,134 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.