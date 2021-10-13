Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 4,925 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VSE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in VSE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $602.17 million, a PE ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

