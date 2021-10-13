The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Lessened by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 187,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 597,522 shares of company stock worth $44,174,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.