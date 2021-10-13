Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 23,845 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,845 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

