Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First City Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,224 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 59,721 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,215 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,375,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $292.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

