Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Price Target at C$64.17

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.17.

STN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN opened at C$60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$66.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 35.54.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$940.66 million. Analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,500,872. Insiders have sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332 in the last quarter.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.