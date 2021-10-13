Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $86.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.60.

ORA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after buying an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 103,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,604,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.