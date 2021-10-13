Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10 B-.Dana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. Dana has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.29.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

