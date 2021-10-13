Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

NYSE ASR opened at $192.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $111.71 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 36,016 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

