Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,161 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

