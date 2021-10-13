Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $87.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.