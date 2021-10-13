180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Clearwater Paper as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after acquiring an additional 200,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,815,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $657.30 million, a P/E ratio of 171.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

