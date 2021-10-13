ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $1,297,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in ServiceNow by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in ServiceNow by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $629.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $627.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 748.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.97.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.