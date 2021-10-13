Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

APOG opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $996.68 million, a P/E ratio of 357.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

APOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

