Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report $15.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $4.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $57.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $83.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $6.87 on Friday. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 119,382 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,049,382 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,899. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,628,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,296,000 after buying an additional 1,480,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 815,631 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after buying an additional 715,242 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 627,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,374,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 532,139 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

