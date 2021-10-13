WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE WRK opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WestRock by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.