VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

VOXX opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $265.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $57,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $618,171 in the last three months. 37.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

