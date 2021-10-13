Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $774,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $101.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

