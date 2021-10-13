Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 55,734 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 445,420 shares of company stock worth $5,503,213 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

