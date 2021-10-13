Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $866,000 Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The RealReal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,265,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of REAL opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $388,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,164 shares of company stock worth $1,823,295. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

