Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,693 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

