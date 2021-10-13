Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,693 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
Commercial Metals stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.30.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.