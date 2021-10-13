Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/11/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

10/7/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $277.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

8/24/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $141.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.45. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after acquiring an additional 501,261 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after purchasing an additional 495,032 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth $107,047,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

