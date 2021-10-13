SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $48,357.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00063841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00117882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,023.50 or 0.99955001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.58 or 0.06233772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,063,353 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.