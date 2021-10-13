Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $212.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.