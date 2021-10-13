Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 40,145 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 37.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,145 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

