Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Twist Bioscience worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

TWST opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $677,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,108 shares of company stock worth $16,178,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

