Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 673,288 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,374,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $2,491,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 132.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

