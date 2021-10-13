Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 27,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 464,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market cap of $42.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 40.97% and a negative net margin of 381.48%.

In other news, Director Grainne M. Coen bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kubient by 5.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kubient by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Kubient during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kubient by 78.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Kubient during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

