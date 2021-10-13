ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 822.7% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENGGY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of ENGGY stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $12.39.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.