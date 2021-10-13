American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.040-$2.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

