Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 126,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 57,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

About Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY)

Cogna Educação SA is a private educational organization, which engages in the provision of educational services. The firm’s activities include in-class and distance-learning, higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12 and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products.

