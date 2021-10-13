iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7,409.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 30,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,965,000 after purchasing an additional 35,969 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.