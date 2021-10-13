Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 6,709 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $203,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.29.

FICO stock opened at $399.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.61. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

