Fmr LLC Has $340.35 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 116,418 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.22% of Garmin worth $340,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Garmin by 1,940.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 22.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,445,000 after acquiring an additional 181,874 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 67.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $21,755,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

GRMN opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $97.35 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.13.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

