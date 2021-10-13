Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,723 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Zillow Group worth $235,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 158.84 and a beta of 1.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

