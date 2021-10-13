Short Interest in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Increases By 869.6%

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 869.6% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:ISLE opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISLE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

