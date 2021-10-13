Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Insulet in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PODD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $297.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -646.76 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a twelve month low of $214.93 and a twelve month high of $309.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Insulet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Insulet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

