Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Hold

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROVR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

