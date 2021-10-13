SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

SEMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

SEMrush stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

In other news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $244,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 50,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $1,222,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,040 shares of company stock worth $8,270,135.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $4,764,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $596,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $786,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

