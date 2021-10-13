Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,797,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Hubbell by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBB opened at $178.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $142.21 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

