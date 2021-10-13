Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 4,518 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,230,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $150.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.80. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.93 and a 1 year high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $219,606.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,135,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

