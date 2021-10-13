Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 53,070 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,986,473. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

