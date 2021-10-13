Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,340,000 after purchasing an additional 371,412 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE CLF opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.