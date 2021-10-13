Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.44 and its 200 day moving average is $155.45. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

