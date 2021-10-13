Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,975 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Lennox International worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lennox International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,994,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LII. Barclays dropped their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.67.

Lennox International stock opened at $297.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.76. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.