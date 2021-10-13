Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,756 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after acquiring an additional 128,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS stock opened at $271.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.32 and a 52-week high of $289.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.35.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,550 shares of company stock worth $3,681,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

