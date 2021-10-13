CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of CF Industries worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in CF Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in CF Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

