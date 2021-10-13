Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NYSE:LW opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

